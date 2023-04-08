Comerica Bank Purchases 534 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

