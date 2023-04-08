Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 522,337 shares of company stock valued at $85,759,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.