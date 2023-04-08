Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

