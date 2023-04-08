Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

