T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CFO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.