Comerica Bank Buys 3,670 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.28% of AXIS Capital worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.44 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.