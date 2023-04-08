Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

COLD opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,256.96%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.