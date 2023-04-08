Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 16.0 %

LEVI stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

