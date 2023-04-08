CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.76 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

