CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 9,188 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLLV. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.