CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,470 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.