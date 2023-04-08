CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 6,443 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

