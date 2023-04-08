Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSR. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $87.10 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

