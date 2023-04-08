CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

