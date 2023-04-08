CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 119 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Price Performance

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

