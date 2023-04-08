CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.55 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of D opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

