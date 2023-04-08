Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 4,803 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $362.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.85. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.