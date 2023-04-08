CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 53,663 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.77% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 541,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 84,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.