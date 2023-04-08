Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Teck Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.