CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 66,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

