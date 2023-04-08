CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.