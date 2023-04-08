CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

