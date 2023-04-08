Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.54.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

