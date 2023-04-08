Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

