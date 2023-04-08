Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.21 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

