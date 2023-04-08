Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,836,000 after buying an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after buying an additional 1,036,331 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $50.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

