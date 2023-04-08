Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.94 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

