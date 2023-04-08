Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 862 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

CFG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

