Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.46.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

