Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Progressive stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

