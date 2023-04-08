Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

