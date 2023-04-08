Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

