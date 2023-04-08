Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

