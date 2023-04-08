Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

