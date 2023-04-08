Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.