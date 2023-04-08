Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 849 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.05 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

