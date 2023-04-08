Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

