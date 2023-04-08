United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

