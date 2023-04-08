United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

UNP stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

