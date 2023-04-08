United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

SUSL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

