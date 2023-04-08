Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.