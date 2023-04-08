MGO One Seven LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

