Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,574 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.