Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Allegion by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Allegion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

