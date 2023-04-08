Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Match Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

