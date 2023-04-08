Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

