Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 234,872 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. New Street Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

