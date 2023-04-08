Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Insider Activity

State Street Price Performance

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

