DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NEWR opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,038. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

