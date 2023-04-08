Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $10.20. Scilex shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 381,843 shares trading hands.

Scilex Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Get Scilex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.