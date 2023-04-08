Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $34.87

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $33.24. Buckle shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 57,897 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buckle Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

